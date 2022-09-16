Whitley County murder suspect arrested

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/16/22, 10:28 a.m.

Canada was arrested Friday morning in Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police.

He is charged with murder.

9/15/22, 2:43 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are looking for a Williamsburg man they say murdered another man after a physical altercation Wednesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was called to a home on Patrick Hollow Road for a report of a fatal shooting. An investigation revealed Martin Canada shot Kyle Chadwell during an altercation, according to police. Chadwell was taken to a hospital where he died.

KSP is now looking for Canada, who has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact KSP at 606-878-6622 or call 911.