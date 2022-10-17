Whitley Co. student charged for bringing unloaded gun to school

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A student was charged Monday for allegedly bringing an unloaded handgun into the Whitley County High School.

According to a post on the Whitley County School District Facebook page from Superintendent John Siler, the sheriff’s department found the gun after school officials were told by another student.

The school resource officer and administration questioned a 17-year-old student and then searched their belongings. The unloaded gun was found in the student’s bag. No ammunition was found and no threats were made against students or staff, Siler said.

The student was charged and will also face disciplinary measures imposed by the school, though the Facebook post did not say what that would be.

“Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling a school staff member if a weapon is suspected of being at school. We also have a tip line on our district webpage where reports can be made. In this way, we can all work together to help keep our schools safe,” Siler added.

An investigation is ongoing.