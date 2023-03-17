Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering federal witness

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitley County man on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering a federal witness.

Danial Nantz pleaded guilty to murdering Geri Johnson, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Nantz was trafficking methamphetamine throughout Whitley County from March 2017-19. In 2019, some of Nantz’s methamphetamine sources of supply and co-conspirators were indicted by a grand jury, according to the investigation and plea agreement.

One of those co-conspirators was Johnson, who was pregnant, and with whom Nantz had a romantic relationship.

Nantz is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.