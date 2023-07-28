Whitley Co. man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

WOODBINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitley County man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after killing Geri Johnson, a federal witness, in 2019.

According to the investigation and plea agreement, Daniel Nantz was involved in multiple methamphetamine trafficking conspiracies throughout Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties from March 2017 through March 2019.

In 2019, some of Nantz’s methamphetamine sources of supply and co-conspirators were charged in federal indictments; one of which was Johnson.

Nantz apparently learned that Johnson had cooperated with law enforcement.

On March 16, 2019, Nantz shot and killed Johnson multiple times inside his home. She was 33 weeks pregnant at the time.

Her baby, Amelia Jo Johnson, was born via emergency Cesarean section and died on March 19, 2019, due to brain damage caused by severe oxygen and blood deprivation from her mother’s injuries.

Nantz received enhancements for obstructing justice post-murder, for the destruction of DVRs and for murdering a vulnerable victim (a woman in her third trimester).