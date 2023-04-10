Whitley Co. inmate accused of attempting to bribe guard to bring drugs into jail

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — An inmate in the Whitley County Detention Center is accused of attempting to bribe a guard to bring drugs into the jail.

Jamie Muse allegedly asked a guard to bring drugs into the jail by an outside source, which was his mother, earlier this month, according to a Facebook post by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The guard notified his supervisors and an investigation began.

On Saturday, April 9, an operation to “[quell] an effort to bring narcotics into the detention center” was conducted.

Muse, 31, was given new charges of promoting contraband, bribery of a public servant and trafficking in controlled substances.

His mother, Stephanie Lawson, 48, was arrested and is charged with conspiracy to promote contraband, bribery of a public servant, trafficking in controlled substances and possession of marijuana.