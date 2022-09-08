Whitley Co. Emergency Management saves woman who fell into Cumberland Falls

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Whitley County Emergency Management rescue crews saved a woman who had fallen into Cumberland Falls on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old woman was upstream in the river taking pictures when she dropped her phone, emergency management said. When she tried to pick her phone up, she was swept away by the current and ended up downstream of the falls. When crews arrived, the woman was swimming toward a rock for safety. Crews swam toward her and she pulled out of the water.

The woman was checked out by EMS on the scene.