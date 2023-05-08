Whitley Co. elementary student brought knife to school, injured classmate

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitley County elementary student brought a knife to school and injured a classmate Monday.

According to Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler, the student brought a kitchen knife to Whitley North Elementary School and injured a classmate in the shoulder.

Siler says the teacher intervened, the parents of the injured student were notified and the school resource officer took over.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

“Please discuss with your children that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling you or a staff member if they become aware that a student has a weapon at school. We want to work together to help keep our schools safe,” Siler told parents in a call.

Siler did not give an update on the injured student’s condition.