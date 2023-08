Whitesburg woman found dead near home after falling over embankment

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Whitesburg woman was found dead near a home after she fell over an embankment Monday night.

Patricia Deatherage fell over the embankment near a home around 11:30 p.m. and sustained injuries that resulted in her death, according to Kentucky State Police.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.