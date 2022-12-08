White House releases new data on US overdose survival rate

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The White House has a new way to gather information on the nation’s long-running opioid epidemic.

It’s a new data dashboard that tracks non-fatal overdoses of the drug, which has been a decades-long health concern.

Prior White Houses have tracked opioid-related deaths, but the Office of National Drug Control Policy says this data could help identify trends in the epidemic and bolster response efforts.

As of this week’s information, among the areas with higher-than-usual non-fatal opioid overdoses: Philadelphia, Powell, Kentucky and Walker, Alabama.