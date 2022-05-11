Wheelchair-bound man who disappeared last October just now reported missing

62-year old Micky Fields was last seen off Dean Hundley Road on Oct. 31, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A wheelchair bound man who disappeared last October was just reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 62-year old Micky Fields was last seen off Dean Hundley Road on Oct. 31. 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m.

No explanation was given by authorities for the long gap between Fields’ disappearance and the official filing of a missing person report on May 10, 2022.

Fields is 5’11” and 250 pounds, balding with a mustache and hazel eyes, according to deputies. No picture was available.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.