What two new racing and gaming facilities mean for Southern Kentucky

Local officials talk about the economic impact the Corbin and Williamsburg facilities will have on the community

WILLIAMSBURG/CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a project that goes beyond county and city lines, bringing new job opportunities and tourism to the area.

Tuesday, ground was broken for the new Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall, a racing and gaming facility off of Williamsburg’s I-75 Exit 11. A groundbreaking at its accompanying horse racing track in Corbin is expected later in the year.

“It’s really fun to have something that we get to share, you know, even though we’ve always been great cheerleaders for each other. It’s really wonderful to have sister-cities and to be able to enjoy this together,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

For Williamsburg and Corbin, 10 miles and 30 miles from the Tennessee border, respectively, the tourism from the projects is expected to be significant.

“We’re expecting about 2500 people a day in the city of Williamsburg. We’re right here on that Exit 11. It’s going to be huge for us,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

Together, the facilities expect to bring about 213 new jobs to the area, making it an investment in the community.

“That’s huge for Corbin. I think, you know, these are supposed to be extremely well-paying jobs with benefit packages and things like that, so I really think it is going to be raising the bar for other businesses and increase development in our area and it’s just going to be a great thing. And who wouldn’t want the horses in your town?” said Mayor Razmus.

A hotel will also be built near the Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall, according to Mayor Harrison.

“They can stay, go to the racetrack, they can stay in Corbin, come back down here. It’s just going to be a real interesting thing,” said Mayor Harrison.

The project is in partnership with Kentucky Downs and Keeneland, and Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall could open as soon as next fall.