What to expect at Kentucky’s congressional district forums

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Election Day a little less than a month away, candidates are in full swing promoting their stances.

One race includes Lexington Urban County City Council.

The two candidates facing off in the forum at the Lexington Public Library’s Beaumont branch are Whitney Baxter and James Lombardi.

The forum is taking place at 5:30 p.m.

Baxter was first elected in 2020 and says she’s fighting for transparency and education, mainly understanding what local government is about and what it does.

She’s also vouching for public safety to help the needs of the community but also of the different agencies involved and lastly, housing and development.

Meanwhile, her opponent is a retired lieutenant for the Lexington Police Department. Lombardi says his priorities if elected are public safety, abating the current rise in crime and the recruitment and retention crisis that public safety agencies are currently facing.

—

Another key race is the Urban County Council’s 6th District.

Denise Gray and Charlie Rowland will show their stances at a forum, this one taking place at the Whitaker Family YMCA of Central Kentucky at 6:30 p.m.

Gray is striving for housing affordability, community safety, safe and equitable access to transportation, among others.

Meanwhile, her opponent, Rowland, stands on expanding access to mental health and addiction resources, economic development and support for small businesses and public safety.

—

Candidates in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd district congressional races will take the stage during a live interview.

Kentucky Educational Television will broadcast the forums.

In the U.S. House of Representatives 1st district, Rep. James Comer, the Republican incumbent, will sit down with KET’s Renee Shaw to discuss a range of issues. Comer faces Democrat Jmmy Ausbrooks on the November ballot.

In the 2nd congressional district, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie will face Democratic challenger Hank Linderman.

Linderman will have an opportunity to share more on his platform.

Meantime, in the 3rd district, Sen. Morgan McGarvey, representing the Democratic ticket, will face Republican Stuart Ray. \

You can also watch live online at ket.org beginning at 8 p.m.