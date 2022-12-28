What are the biggest health needs of Lexington? LFCHD wants your input

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department wants input on what you think are the biggest health needs of the city and county.

In an anonymous survey, created by LFCHD and in collaboration with the Lexington Community Health Improvement Partnership, you can answer questions so the city can gauge your opinions about the health and well-being of Lexington/Fayette County.

The city plans to compile the data and use it in the development of the 2023 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan.

To take the survey, you must live or work in Fayette County and be 18 years or older. The survey is to be completed by Jan. 20, 2023.

The online survey is available in English; hard copies are available in English, Spanish, French and Swahili at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (650 Newtown Pike) and all Lexington Public Library branches.

To take the survey online, click here.