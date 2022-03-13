Western Kentucky students help raise money for tornado relief through Horse Mania

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Western Kentucky continues to receive support after the devastating December tornadoes. This weekend, young artists from the hardest hit areas are teaming up to help those who desperately need it.

“You always see it happening to someone else, but when it happens to you, it’s surreal,” said Lily Insco, a student at Mayfield High School.

Insco is one of about a dozen students who are teaming up with LexArts and Independence Bank to help paint statue horses for the Horse Mania program.

“It’s great to be able to contribute to the community, and like, represent Mayfield and have something that’s going to be there for a long time,” Insco said.

The students were paired with local artists and spent time on zoom coming up with a design for their horse. This weekend was a way to bring their collaborations together and paint their designs.

When their work is finished, the statues will be on display around Lexington this summer through December.

“This is LexArts and the Lexington community’s way of saying, we wanna help. We want to try to uplift your community. We want to help your community bring a little beauty, a little joy, a little happiness back into that community while you’re rebuilding,” said president of LexArts Ame Sweetall.

While money raised from other Horse Mania statues are going to help local art programs, money raised from these particular horses will go back to Graves, Hopkins, and Warren counties to help in the rebuilding process.

“We’re bringing students that are affected. Some of them are still living in hotels. The fact that they can come here this weekend and spread some joy and put feelings on a horse in an art instillation that will live on, is just spectacular to watch,” said Stacy Berge, the Lexington Market President for Independence Bank.

The statues themselves will also be sent as gifts to those hardest hit communities where they will have a permanent home and represent the healing that is to come.

“Having something beautiful like this in true art form, it’s different than anything that’s been done so far to clean up and help raise money. So I’m really excited to be a part of this. I’m just really proud of it,” said Camryn Lagrange, a student at Madisonville North Hopkins.