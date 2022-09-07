Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence.

According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.

Police charged the juvenile with one count of terroristic threatening and he was released to a guardian after consultation with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker.

Troopers are reminding families to talk with their children about the dangers of posting threatening messages online.