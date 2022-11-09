Western Kentucky Distilling to build distillery, warehouses

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) – Surging growth in Kentucky’s bourbon industry is reaching Ohio County.

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is planning a distillery and warehouses in the county.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will invest nearly $22 million and create 35 full-time jobs with the distillery and warehouses in Beaver Dam.

The project could grow with a second phase.

The first phase includes construction of a facility on 64 acres in Ohio County.

The facility is scheduled to become operational next May.

The distillery will be capable of producing up to 50,000 barrels of whiskey annually, eventually storing more than 250,000 barrels.