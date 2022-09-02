West Virginia officials investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials are investigating the death of a coal miner Thursday.

Blackhawk mining has issued a statement reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety has identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Hart, West Virginia.

The agency is investigating but has released no information about what occurred.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s “deeply saddened” by Ball’s death.

The West Virginia Democrat says, “Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation.”