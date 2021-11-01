West Liberty man walks 86 miles to bring clean water to Martin County

Over the weekend, Austin Shuck from Morgan County, walked more than 80 miles to help out families who don't have the luxury of clean water

WOLFE, COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky man is trying to make a change for another community one step at a time. Over the weekend, he walked 86 miles to bring awareness to the clean water crisis in Inez in Martin County. On Friday, Morgan County resident Austin Shuck left Slade in Powell County walking to Martin County. For three days he walked from sunup to sundown through Wolfe, Magoffin, and Johnson counties. Shuck says the reason he’s going the extra mile is to raise money and bring attention to the clean water crisis in Martin County. During the weekend shuck wanted to raise 20,000 dollars. Over Halloween weekend, he only raised 2000 but he says he’s not giving up. In December there will be another fundraiser.

Shuck says the best-case scenario would be to collect enough money for a new filtration system, costing 5,000 dollars. Worst case scenario, he’ll help as many people as he can pay their bills.

If anything, he says he will supply bottles of water to those who need it to cook, clean, bathe and drink.

“You can go through a tragic moment but you can make it shows a lot.. We want to raise 20,000 dollars but the thing we want to raise more than anything is hope,” says Shuck

Shuck says the next fundraiser for martin county and their water crisis will be December 10th in Moorehead