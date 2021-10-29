West Jessamine eliminated in semi-finals of Girls’ State Soccer Tourney

West Jessamine was defeated by Notre Dame 3-0 Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After holding powerful Notre Dame scoreless in the first half of Thursday’s KHSAA Girls’ State Soccer semi-finals, West Jessamine gave up three goals after halftime and saw its season end with a 3-0 defeat.

West Jessamine ended its season with a 16-7-1 record.

Notre Dame takes its 27-0-1 record into the state championship game against South Oldham, which is 23-2-0 on the year, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

South Oldham dominated Henderson County in the other semi-final Thursday, winning 5-0. Henderson County ended its season with an 18-5 record.

After West Jessamine and Notre Dame played a scoreless first half, the first goal of the game was made by Amber Branum, off a cross from Ellie Greenwell with 33 minutes left. Notre Dame’s Kennedy Clark then had an unassisted goal at the 16:20 mark. Notre Dame’s final goal came from Marina Ruthsatz in the 68th minute.

The Boys’ Championship will be played at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School. The title game features Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-3-2) against Covington Catholic (14-8-5).