Wendy’s selling its first-ever holiday Frosty

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain has added a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Tuesday, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available for order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years.

It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.