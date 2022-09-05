Wendy’s E. coli outbreak has now sickened 97 people in 6 states, including Kentucky

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 97 illnesses have been reported in six states as a result of an E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s restaurants.

Because the illness may be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches, the hamburger chain is making adjustments to its supply.

The six states linked to the E. coli outbreak are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There have been no deaths reported, but 43 people have been hospitalized.