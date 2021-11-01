Well-known jockey killed when hit by vehicle on I-64

Accident happened Sunday night in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The horse racing industry is in mourning over the death of a well-known jockey who was hit and killed on I-64 Sunday evening.

Churchill Downs said 34-year-old Miguel Mena, a native of Lima, Peru, was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County coroner’s office following the accident which happened at about 7:30 p.m. on I-64 westbound between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Lane near mile marker 16. Mena, whose given name is Jose Mena Rodriguez, was trying to cross the interstate but didn’t have a car in the area, according to the Courier-Journal.

He would have celebrated his 35th birthday Nov. 6.

Jeffersontown Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor. The jockey reportedly “worked out horses” at Churchill Sunday prior to his death, the newspaper report said.

“This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a press release. “Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel’s passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We’ll miss his bright smile. Our deepest condolences are extended to his many friends, fellow riders and family, and our immediate thoughts are with his wife April and his daughters Naelah and Montserrat.”

Mena frequently raced at Keeneland, Churchill Downs and other tracks in the state. In fact, his last race was Saturday at Keeneland. He’s recorded 113 wins at Keeneland, including four stakes wins, according to the track. He had won 481 races at Churchill Downs, which ranked No. 15 all-time., the track said.