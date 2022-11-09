‘We’ll come back stronger’: Councilman David Kloiber falls in mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a tough loss Tuesday night for mayoral candidate and councilmember David Kloiber.

Kloiber fell to incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton.

Kloiber hosted a watch party at Limestone Hall with friends, family and supporters to await the final results.

He says it was not the outcome they were hoping for, however, he did reach out to Gorton to congratulate her and wish her the best of luck. He says he hopes everyone can work together and move forward.

Kloiber has been a big advocate for safe and affordable housing, creating job training facilities to boost economic development in Lexington and implementing GVI, to reduce violence in the city.

And even though he lost this race, he says he plans to continue to serve the City of Lexington in any way he can.

“No matter what happens, you look to fix things in your own backyard. You look to help out wherever you can. I am going to be out there. I am going to be talking to people. Anywhere that I am needed, where I can give that help, I am going to be there,” said Kloiber.

Kloiber adds he will be taking the day off Wednesday and then will come back stronger.