Welcome to ‘KenTRUCKy’: Celebrating Ford’s 109-year history in the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tuesday is now known as KenTRUCKy Day in the Bluegrass State, set to celebrate Ford’s 109-year history in the commonwealth and tonight’s special Churchill Downs reveal of the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

“To honor Ford’s investment and this great Team Kentucky partner, I have officially proclaimed Sept. 27, 2022, KenTRUCKy Day in the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. “Kentuckians have been building Ford trucks since the Model T, and we are thrilled this tradition is going to continue with the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty.”

The next Super Duty truck, built at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, debuts at 7:15 p.m. The reveal will be livestreamed on Ford’s YouTube channel.

Ford employs more than 12,000 people in Kentucky and is the largest vehicle producer in Kentucky, according to Beshear.