WEKU receives grant to replace aging satellite dish

Work expected to be completed by this summer

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — WEKU is one of only six stations across the country to receive a grant from National Public Radio (NPR) to replace its 25-year-old satellite dish.

Mike Savage, WEKU director and general manager, said the funding is estimated to be about $10,000. The funds will allow the station to purchase a new dish, relocate it to a more suitable location and add a heating element so the signal is not negatively affected by inclement weather.

The satellite dish is used to receive NPR and other national programming that WEKU provides listeners at its nine central and eastern Kentucky locations.

“This grant is another effort by WEKU to continue to find external funding to support public radio operations,” Savage said.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.