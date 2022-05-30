Weekly Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns

Every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the public is invited to walk or run the 1.5 or 3-mile route

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns on Monday, May 30. Every Monday through Sept. 5, the public is invited to walk or run the 1.5 or 3-mile course through the scenic grounds from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s free and anyone interested should meet at the visitor’s center. Leashed dogs and baby strollers are permitted.

You can find more information HERE.