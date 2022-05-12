Week-long closure of KY 613 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County to begin Thursday, May 19

Crews will be drilling to repair a break in the pavement

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Drivers who use KY 613 (North Fork Road) in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should prepare for a week-long closure of the route for drilling to repair a break in the pavement.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road will be closed at milepoint 9.224, approximately 0.4 miles from the end of state maintenance at the Menifee County line, beginning Thursday, May 19. Due to the narrow roadway, the highway will be closed 24 hours per day while the drilling equipment is on site. The work is expected to take one week to complete.

The Transportation Cabinet says no signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use Forest Service Route 23, KY 77, and KY 11/KY 15 through Menifee County as an alternate route. This route involves the Nada Tunnel and is not suited for larger vehicles. Drivers of oversize vehicles too large to use the tunnel will need to find a different detour route.

Fewer than 50 vehicles use this section of highway each day.