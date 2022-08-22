Webster Co. deputy jailer arrested for sexual misconduct

DIXON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for alleged sexual misconduct of inmates at the jail while on duty.

Aaron Drewicz, 29, was arrested for soliciting sexual conduct from inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Drewicz is charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband, one count of sexual abuse and three counts of official misconduct.

He’s lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center.