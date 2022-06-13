Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week.

According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time that employees are working during the hottest part of the day. Collections staff will start servicing containers by 5 a.m., possibly a little earlier. Residents are urged to place their carts out the night before.