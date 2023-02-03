Wear Red Day: staying aware of heart disease and stroke risks for women

The American Heart Association says most cardiac and stroke events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday is National Wear Red Day, bringing awareness to heart disease and strokes in women.

The Kentucky Governor’s Mansion is lit up in red until the end of February 3rd to raise awareness around heart disease. According to the state, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Kentucky and the number one cause of death for women worldwide.

The American Heart Association says most cardiac and stroke events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, but it’s important to be prepared if and when you or someone around you experiences a heart event.

According to Saha Cardiovascular Center Co-Associate Director Mary Sheppard, that’s through educating yourself on CPR and other life-saving techniques.

“A lot of times it’s the part of giving breaths that people hesitate. They are concerned they are afraid, they don’t know how to do it. They don’t remember the right pattern and you don’t even have to worry about it…if you see someone go down, check their pulse. If their heart isn’t beating, start compressing their sternum. Do it as hard and as fast as you can. You might have to fracture ribs, but it’ll save their life,” said Sheppard.

The American Heart Association says women are less likely to receive bystander CPR due to bystander concerns of sexual assault.

Studies show that for both adults and teenagers, hands-only CPR is just as helpful as CPR while giving breaths.

If you’d like to help donate, visit goredforwomen.org.