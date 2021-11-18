Weanling colt by ‘Maximus Mischief’ highlights Wednesday’s sale at Keeneland

Patillo Equine purchased an Indiana-bred weanling colt for $75,000 to top the day's sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Patillo Equine purchased an Indiana-bred weanling colt from the first crop of Grade 2 winner Maximus Mischief for $75,000 to post the highest price of Wednesday’s eighth session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.

Consigned by Wynnstay Sales, agent, he is the first foal of the Uncle Mo mare Andapinkcarnation and from the family of Canadian champion Giboulee and stakes winners Desiraes My Candy, Sky Writer and Jet Freighter.

Wednesday’s session grossed $4,363,200 for 260 horses for a 14.90 percent increase from the eighth session last year when Keeneland recorded sales of $3,797,300 for 256 horses. The average of $16,782 was 13.14 percent above the $14,833 from last year. The median of $12,000 was 50 percent higher than $8,000 in 2020.

Cumulative sales for 1,950 horses are $190,531,700 for a 32.30 percent increase over the same period last year when 1,768 horses grossed $144,012,000. The average of $97,709 was 19.95 percent higher than last year’s $81,455. The median of $50,000 jumped 56.25 percent from the $32,000 last year.

Wednesday’s second highest-priced horse was a weanling filly by Mendelssohn from the family of Grade 2 winner Get Funky who sold to Ron Shon for $70,000. Consigned by Little’s Bloodstock, agent, she is out of the winning Stephen Got Even mare Miss Vindictive.

Chelsea Road, an 11-year-old daughter of Speightstown from the family of Horse of the Year Point Given and in foal to Gift Box, sold for $65,000 to St. Simon Place and Machmer Hall. Buckland Sales, agent, consigned the mare, who is out of Lambert Point, by Charismatic.

The broodmare prospect Shared Empire, a 3-year-old filly by Pioneerof the Nile from the family of Horse of the Year and leading sire A.P. Indy, sold to McMahon & Hill Bloodstock, agent, for $62,000. Consigned by Vinery Sales, agent for Myracehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm, Shared Empire is out of Sapucai, by Indian Charlie, and also is from the family of classic winner Summer Squall, Canadian champion Moonlight Promise, Grade 1 winner Court Vision and Grade 3 winner Smart Surprise.

Vinery Sales sold 30 horses for $646,000 to lead consignors.

Leading buyer Richard Barton Enterprises paid $149,000 for six horses.

The ninth session of the November Sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Friday’s 10th and final session will conclude with a single dedicated portion of horses of racing age following the conclusion of breeding stock. A total of 290 horses of racing age have been cataloged to the closing day and will follow the total of 148 head of breeding stock in the catalog.

Click here for the online catalog for the horses of racing age in Session 10 of the November Sale.

The entire auction is streamed live on Keeneland.com.