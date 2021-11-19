Weanling colt by champion ‘Mitole’ tops Thursday sale at Keeneland

Rexy Bloodstock paid $100,000 for the weanling colt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rexy Bloodstock paid $100,000 for a weanling colt from the first crop of champion Mitole to record the highest price of Thursday’s ninth and penultimate session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.

Consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency, agent, the colt is from the family of Grade 1 winners Voodoo Dancer and Pool Play and Grade 3 winner Dancing Solo. His dam is Waltzing, by Candy Ride (ARG).

A total of 289 horses sold today for $3,931,400, for an average of $13,603 and a median of $9,000. Last year, 216 horses brought $5,697,700 for an average of $26,378 and a median of $10,000.

Since the November Sale began Nov. 10, 2,239 horses have grossed $194,463,100, for an average of $86,853 and a median of $40,000. Through the corresponding period in 2020, 1,984 horses sold for $149,709,700, for an average of $75,459 and a median of $28,500.

On Thursday, two horses sold for $90,000 each.

A weanling colt by Tapwrit brought the amount from Calumet Farm. Out of the Union Rags mare Delavie, he is from the family of stakes winners Hot Storm, A Shin Gorgeous, Hidinginplainsight and Unforgotten. The colt was consigned by Shawhan Place, agent.

Springhouse Farm paid $90,000 for Post Ranch, a 4-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon who is a half-sister to Grade 2 winner Sightseeing. Eaton Sales, agent, consigned the mare, who is out of the Grade 1-placed Pleasant Colony mare Resort.

Brookdale Sales, agent, consigned two of the three horses that sold for $80,000 apiece.

Greg Besinger paid the amount for a weanling colt by English Channel. Out of the Kitten’s Joy mare Interrogation, he is from the family of Grade 1 winner Meridiana (GER) and Grade 1-runner-up Center Divider.

The 9-year-old stakes-placed Hard Spun mare Kawfee Fa Marfa, in foal to English Channel, sold to Smiling Tiger Stallion.com for $80,000. A half-sister to Grade 1 winner Interpatation, she is out of stakes winner Idealistic Cause, by Habitony (IRE).

Also selling for $80,000 was Party Smart, an 8-year-old daughter of Smart Strike in foal to Tapwrit, who sold to Gainesway Farm. A half-sister to Grade 3 winners Lucky Lindy and Occasional View, she was consigned by Gainesway, agent.

Two buyers each spent $132,000 for five horses to tie for the lead in the category: Kinga Farm and S. Smith, agent for Omar Aldabbagh.

Leading consignor Paramount Sales, agent, sold 28 horses for $445,200.

Friday’s 10th and final session of the November Sale begins at 10 a.m. ET and will conclude with a single dedicated portion of horses of racing age that follows the conclusion of breeding stock. A total of 290 horses of racing age have been cataloged to the closing day and will follow the offering of 148 cataloged head of breeding stock.

Click here for the online catalog for the horses of racing age in the session.

The auction is streamed live on Keeneland.com.