‘We have to start somewhere’: Wife of Old National Bank shooting victim speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — It was four years ago when 19-year-old Christian Gwynn was shot and killed here on the corner of 43rd and Market Street.

Now today, loved ones, leaders and many in the community gathered there to help curb gun violence on every street in Jefferson County.

“We’re losing our children like they’re expendable and they’re not,” said Christa Gwynn, Christian’s mother.

Christa tearfully stood against gun violence with several families Wednesday.

Among them for the first time was Maryanne Elliott.

Her husband, Tommy Elliott was killed in the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

“My experience with gun violence started on April 10th when four bullet holes ripped through my husband’s body, and created that familiar dark caviness hole called grief that is so dark that sometimes I struggle to breathe and sometimes feel like I’m toppling over a building freefalling,” Maryanne said.

She shared her pain to urge the public to join the Curbing Gun Violence Competition.

The initiative is sponsored by Crescent Hill Community Council.

“We have to start somewhere. Doing nothing doesn’t work,” she said.

Initially, the group planned to award $1,000 to the person who creates the best idea to end gun violence.

But by the end of the conference, the dollar amount quickly jumped.

“It’s $4,000!”

Project chair Jane Emke says officials throughout Jefferson County will decide on a winner.

Participants have until Oct. 4 to submit their ideas online or by mail.

Then on Jan. 4, 2024, the group hopes to announce the best solution.

“So let’s all come together to do what we can do to make a difference.”