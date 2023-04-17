‘We are stronger together’: ACLU Kentucky moves to unionize

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky is joining other southern affiliates to unionize, the nonprofit announced Monday.

ACLU of Kentucky, ACLU of Louisiana and ACLU of Mississippi joined to organize a union, collectively known as ACLU Southern Affiliates United. Their announcement follows ACLU-D.C. Staff United, who just last week requested recognition of their union with the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, according to a press release from ACLU Southern Affiliates United.

Their mission statement reads as follows:

“ACLU Southern Affiliates United’s members know our place in this history. The most powerful communities of the South are represented in our ranks: Black and Brown folks, women, queer folks, formerly incarcerated people, people who’ve experienced poverty, and others who know that a more perfect union is only possible if every impacted voice has a say in shaping it. To this end, we are stronger together. Our backgrounds may differ, but our struggle is shared.”

Jackie McGranahan, a senior policy strategist at ACLU of Kentucky, said in a press release, “We are building a strong union presence and ensuring we all have an equal seat at the table. This is our opportunity to live out our values, as ACLU of Kentucky. We are excited for the direction our affiliate is headed in, and we look forward to working with our full management staff on bargaining.”

Workers at ACLU-D.C., ACLU of Kentucky, ACLU of Louisiana and ACLU of Mississippi are part of a wave of nonprofit workers organizing in recent years.