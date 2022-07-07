Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Ricky Griffis reported missing since Monday, July 4

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was reported missing out of Monticello.

Deputies say they got a call on Wednesday that the family of Ricky Griffis was looking for him. The family says they were in contact with him on Tuesday morning, when he said he was stuck in the woods.

The sheriff’s office has since located his vehicle in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County.

If you have any information on where Griffis is you’re asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416 or the Wayne County Dispatch Center at 606-348-9111.