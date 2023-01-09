Wayne County sheriff’s deputy assaulted while trying to make arrest, police say

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy was assaulted Sunday while trying to make an arrest at a home in Monticello, police say.

According to a Facebook post by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a home on Coopersville Road for a “domestic situation.” There, he found a woman standing in the yard with “obvious marks on her face with her clothing and personal items thrown beside her.”

The deputy went inside to speak with Michael Matthews and arrest him. Matthews resisted, grabbed the deputy by his clothing then throat, choking him, police say. The deputy was eventually able to tase the man and arrest him.

About three hours after this incident, the deputy was sent back to the home for a report that a woman, later identified as Joann Payne, was trespassing. She was found hiding behind a door inside the home, police say.

Matthews is charged with assault – fourth degree, strangulation – first degree, assault – third degree (on a police officer), and resisting arrest.

Payne is charged with trespassing – third degree.