Wayne County Inmate facing more charges after trying to set jail on fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate at the Wayne County Detention Center is facing more charges after attempting to set the jail on fire…according to the Wayne County Sheriff.

The incident happened on October 22nd around 4:44 p.m.

According to a post by the Department on Facebook, when deputies arrived to the center they learned the fire was already put out.

The Department says while looking over surveillance video the deputies saw inmate James Rose throw toilet paper that was already on fire from his cell into the hallway.Then throwing a bag of trash onto the fire.

The Department says it happened in the isolation cells of the jail and no other inmates were involved.

Rose of Monticello Kentucky is charged with arson and wanton endangerment.

Rose was already facing charges of robbery, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, and terrorist threatening among others.