Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office makes large drug busts, 3 arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in two separate, large drug busts.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the sheriff’s office carried out a search warrant on Joshua Gregory’s home, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in selling narcotics. During the search, officers say they found 95.5 grams of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of black tar heroin, 1 gram of fentanyl, 103 grams of marijuana and two sets of digital scales. All items were found in a “hidden compartment” in the garage.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called to check on a suspicious vehicle sitting in a Monticello business’s parking lot. There, they found a woman inside the car and another standing beside it. Two deputies say they saw a pack of cigarettes laying on the rear tire of the car containing a plastic bag of 4.4 grams of methamphetamine and that the driver, Carrisa Pyles, admitted she was going to sell it to the other woman.

The deputies then allowed Pyles to drive her car to her home before arresting her. Once at her home, deputies followed her inside to “secure her keys” when they say they saw marijuana and two bags of methamphetamine in plain view — and they were then given consent to search the home.

A search allegedly revealed additional narcotics: 15 alprazolam tablets, 30 clonazepam tablets, two hydrocodone tablets, four capsules with clonazepam and methamphetamine mixture, a bag of gabapentin and a set of digital scales. The woman Pyles lives with, Samantha Appleby, claimed all those items belonged to her, according to the deputies.

Pyles is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine). Appleby is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance – 3rd degree (greater than but less than 120 drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (opiates), possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified), illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.