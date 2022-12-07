Wawa expanding into Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wawa, a chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast, is expanding into three states, including Kentucky.

Wawa made the announcement Wednesday in a press release, saying market launches begin in 2025. Next year, the estimated timeframes and ranges for the number of stores in Kentucky will be announced.

“We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support,” Wawa’s President and CEO Chris Gheysens said.

The chain is also expanding into Ohio and Indiana.