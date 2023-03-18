Water Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, the 4th annual Water Week kicked off in the city of Lexington.

For the next week, about twenty in-person and virtual events will be going on throughout the county. The week is a partnership with the city of Lexington, the University of Kentucky, and Kentucky American Water.

Organizers are inviting volunteers to come out and participate in litter pickups, outdoors activities, hikes, and much more.

There are also events families can participate in at home, including adopting a storm drain and painting stencils on it.

Organizers say the past two years were mostly virtual, so they’re hoping to encourage more people to get out this week.

“It’s really all about celebrating educating residents on the importance of water and what we can all do as residents to keep our local waters clean,” says Chrissie Balding, the Environmental Initiative Specialist for LFUCG.

Water Week wraps up on march 25th. You can find more information here.