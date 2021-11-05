Water line break floods part of downtown Prestonsburg

The break happened Friday morning on Court Street

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A broken water line on Court Street in downtown Prestonsburg flooded streets and affected some businesses, according to Mayor Les Stapleton.

The city says the break happened around 10:15 a.m.

The flooding temporarily closed streets in the area, which have since reopened.

The city says new asphalt is scheduled to be laid on Monday.

No word on the cause of the water line break.