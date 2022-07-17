Water for Life kicks off annual water conference in Lexington

Two local breweries also teamed up with water professionals to produce special craft beer from recycled water.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Water leaders from Kentucky and Tennessee are in Lexington this week for an annual conference on how water is recycled and used in the community.

On Sunday, “Water for Life” helped educate the public on how waste water and drinking water is managed in the city.

Two local breweries also teamed up with water professionals to produce special craft beer from recycled water.

Rock House and Ethereal will be showcasing their brews at the conference this week.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it. A lot of trial and error because every water source is different. So you have to look at a lot of analysis, testing and make sure you’re doing everything appropriately to keep the public safe, but its an awesome project. A lot goes into it and we learned a lot ourselves and we’re hoping the public learns a lot as well,” said Daniel Honeycutt, an engineer who has been working on the “Next Round Brewing Project.”

The Kentucky/Tennesee Water Professionals Conference will be at the Central Bank Center Monday through Wednesday.