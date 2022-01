WATCH VIDEO: Danville detectives seek jewelry store burglary info

Video shows possible suspect

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police and Boyle County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary at B&L Jewelry in Danville Manor. They hope video dated Dec. 11, 2021, will help with the case if someone in the community recognizes a possible suspect.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man in this video (click here) is asked to call Detective Mullins at 859-238-1224.