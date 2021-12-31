Watch the Final Words: Citrus Bowl coaches press conference

Day before kickoff, coaches spend time with the media.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVQ) – The day before their teams square off in the 75th VRBO Citrus Bowl, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spent 45 minutes with the media discussing what they expect, game plans and fan notes for Saturday’s game.

The Citrus Bowl kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1m 2022 on WTVQ ABC 36. WTVQ’s Sports Team will be live from Orlando from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. breaking down the game, the fans, and how the team’s success impacts the community and university in a two-hour special.

