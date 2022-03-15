WATCH: Animal shelter rescues dog from trash can, gets rides with sanitation worker
Oscar is at the Lexington Humane Society looking for his forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control rescued a stray dog, who is now looking for his forever home.
According to the animal shelter, officers responded to a call of a dog hiding inside a trash can last month. Once on scene, they found a sweet, but timid dog.
Rescuers say the dog would come out briefly to greet them, but then dart right back to the trash can for safety. After time and treats, the officer gained his trust and brought him to the animal shelter.
According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, no one came forward to claim the dog, so officers named him Oscar, after Oscar the Grouch. He quickly became a staff favorite, and after a few days of fostering, animal shelter workers decided to take Oscar for a “day out” to one of his favorite places.
According to the shelter, Oscar met a sanitation worker name Larry, who let him get into his truck for a few photos.
According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, Oscar has now been transferred to the Lexington Humane Society where he is waiting on a forever home. You can find more information about how to adopt Oscar, HERE.
You can watch the full video of Oscar’s journey HERE.