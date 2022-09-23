Was your vehicle recovered in Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup efforts? Here’s what to do

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday Team Kentucky address, he announced collection efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides or waterways in the 13-county declared disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky.

So if your car was one of those recovered, what happens next?

Beshear says state officials will begin a notification campaign to help owners locate and claim their collected vehicle. Notification attempts will begin within 10 days of the vehicle arriving at a designated Vehicle Management Site. State officials will make contact by mail or phone and upon contact, the title owner will be told the VMS location and be asked to schedule a date and time within 30 days to retrieve their vehicle.

The title holder must present government identification, like a driver’s license, and a copy of the vehicle title to officials at the VMS. Beshear says the vehicle owner is responsible for any fees necessary for transporting their vehicle away from the VMS, but the owner may request to abandon their vehicle as well.

The recovery process is coordinated between the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In the past few days, about 71 vehicles have been identified for the recovery effort in four counties.

AshBritt, the contractor in charge of removal and disposal of roadside and waterway debris, has hired Allen’s Towing and Recovery, of Manchester, to move vehicles to those designated sites within the counties where vehicles are found.

Vehicles found in waterways or state/county right of way will be removed if they block access to a public-use area, pose an immediate threat to infrastructure or are abandoned.

Kentucky Transportation officials may ask vehicle owners for personal information, like name and address, but will never request confidential information over the phone or electronically, like a social security number or birthdate.

If you lost your license, ID card, title or registration, you can request new ones for free. For license or ID, visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment. For title or registration, replacement documents can be obtained from the Office of County Clerk in the owner’s county of residence.