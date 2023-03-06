Was your property damaged in Friday’s storm? Lexington Division of Emergency Management wants to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Was your property damaged in last Friday’s storm? Lexington Division of Emergency Management wants to know.

Emergency Management is asking Fayette County residents to fill out an online form detailing the damage their property experienced. It’s an attempt to understand the total property damage to Fayette County residents.

The form asks that you choose the scale of the damage (affected, minor, major or destroyed), describe the damage and upload photos.

There’s a possibility that state and federal funds may be available to offset some of the cost of storm damage, but it will take time for the assessment to take place, according to a press release.

Reports will only be taken online. Click here to access the form.