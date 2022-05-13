UPDATE: UK says Chris Rodriguez not in court due to scheduling mistake

UPDATE – The University of Kentucky has issued a statement about Chris Rodriguez failure to appear in court Friday. According to Tony Neely, Assistant AD for UK Athletics Communications and Public Relations, there was a scheduling mistake.

Neely issued the following statement Friday:

“We have confirmed with Chris’ attorneys that this was a scheduling mistake in their office. Chris was specifically advised by his attorneys not to attend because they would take care of it. They are diligently working to get it corrected.”

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An arrest warrant has been issued for a University of Kentucky football player after he failed to show up to court Friday afternoon.

Chis Rodriguez has been charged with driving under the influence after he was arrested early Sunday morning by campus police.

Rodriguez was due in court today to answer to the DUI charge, but failed to show-up in court. As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued.

The judge also imposed a $200 dollar fine.

The senior is a running back for U.K football, one of the top in the SEC.

ABC 36 reached out to U.K. Athletics, which says it is aware of the arrest warrant being issued, but does not have a statement at this time.

We’ll keep you updated on any developments.