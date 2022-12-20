Warming centers opening in Breathitt County ahead of freezing temperatures

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -Warming centers are opening in Breathitt County, ahead of freezing temperatures.

Breathitt County Emergency Management says Thursday through Christmas Eve, the Jackson Fire Department and the Rousseau Fire community building will be open as warming centers.

The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

You are asked to call the Jackson City police department on its non-emergency number ahead of time if you plan to go.

You can call 606-666-2424.