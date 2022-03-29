People and pets be on the lookout for ticks and other insects as it get warmer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Pest Management Association is forecasting a pesky pest season around the country and in Kentucky, which includes ants, stinging insects and ticks.

While your first instinct may be to just pack the bug spray, experts say you shouldn’t just rely on that, especially if you’re a pet owner.

Brian Barker and his dog, ‘Koda’ are looking forward to warm weather for their walks, hikes and playtime, but something Barker says he’s not looking forward to is finding ticks.

“Koda’s on tick preventative which helps but you still get some that show up every now and I’ll probably find at least one or two by the end of the season. I definitely don’t want to leave them on her because it starts to hurt,” explains Barker.

Experts like Jonathan Larson, an Entomologist at the University of Kentucky, says it’s important to be aware of ticks.

“If a tick is in their fur and they’ve been treated, it could drop off of them and then it’s lose in your house we have had people get tick bites that way,” Larson explains.

Larson says he’s not necessarily expecting more insects this year in Kentucky, but right now it is prime tick season when experts like him are starting to see all the species come out as adults. He says that includes lone star ticks, which are starting to become rising star pests in the state.

“Also, Black Legged Deer Ticks, which are vectors for Lyme Disease. That is something that is becoming more of an issue in the state seemingly,” explains Larson.

Larson says Lyme Disease does not discriminate. It can attack you, farm animals like cattle, horses and your dog. With the warmer weather headed our way, experts say it means there are things you should do after spending time outside. If you have a dog, check out a few areas before you come home. For example, under the animal’s collar and the area on their paws to make sure that there’s nothing attached.

To learn more about tick season, click here.